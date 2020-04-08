Blue Jays' Thomas Hatch: Sent to Triple-A
The Blue Jays optioned Hatch to Triple-A Buffalo on March 10.
After moving to the 40-man roster over the winter, Hatch could get the chance to make his big-league debut in 2020 if the Blue Jays should require a spot starter or long man out of the bullpen at any point during the season. The 25-year-old compiled a 4.12 ERA and 1.24 WHIP across 135.1 innings between two Double-A affiliates in 2019.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospect Profiles: Lux ready to shine?
Gavin Lux made his debut late in 2019, and it was a mixed bag. Will he be a Fantasy asset from...
-
32 boom-or-bust players
Some players look to be of a more hit-or-miss variety in 2020. Scott White singles out some...
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts, strategy
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Fade McNeil
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Prospect Profiles: Luzardo up to it?
Jesus Luzardo's 2019 was mostly lost to a shoulder injury. What does that mean for his future...
-
Pay the SP, SB premium? You'd better
In light of some extreme trends happening across baseball, Scott White calls for a complete...