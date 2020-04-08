Play

The Blue Jays optioned Hatch to Triple-A Buffalo on March 10.

After moving to the 40-man roster over the winter, Hatch could get the chance to make his big-league debut in 2020 if the Blue Jays should require a spot starter or long man out of the bullpen at any point during the season. The 25-year-old compiled a 4.12 ERA and 1.24 WHIP across 135.1 innings between two Double-A affiliates in 2019.

