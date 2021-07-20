Hatch will start Tuesday's game against Boston, Mitch Bannon of SI.com reports.

Hatch was promoted to the big club Monday afternoon, and he won't need to wait long to make his big-league debut. He's found plenty of success at Triple-A Buffalo in 2021, accruing a 2.73 ERA and 1.18 WHIP with 23 punchouts across 26.1 innings.

