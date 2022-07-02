Hatch will start the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Rays, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Hatch has spent the season with Triple-A Buffalo, where he owns a 5.12 ERA through 12 starts. He's thrown 35.2 career innings at the major-league level, mostly in relief, posting a 3.79 ERA but a 4.76 FIP.