Hatch will start Tuesday's game against Boston, Mitch Bannon of SI.com reports.
Hatch was promoted to the big club Monday afternoon, and he won't need to wait long to make his season debut. He's found plenty of success at Triple-A Buffalo in 2021, accruing a 2.15 ERA and 1.07 WHIP with 29 punchouts across 29.1 innings after posting similar number in his big-league debut last year.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Thomas Hatch: Rejoins big club•
-
Blue Jays' Thomas Hatch: Reinstated, sent down•
-
Blue Jays' Thomas Hatch: Builds up to 51 pitches•
-
Blue Jays' Thomas Hatch: Back in action for Triple-A•
-
Blue Jays' Thomas Hatch: Not close to return•
-
Blue Jays' Thomas Hatch: Second rehab start coming Wednesday•