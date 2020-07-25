Hatch will start Sunday's series finale at Tampa Bay, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
The 25-year-old was somewhat of a surprise inclusion on Toronto's Opening Day roster, and it's even more surprising he'll be receiving the starting nod in the third game of the season. Hatch has never pitched above Double-A and had a 2.80 ERA, 0.76 WHIP and 34:2 K:BB over 35.1 innings (six starts) after being acquired from the Cubs last July. Nate Pearson -- one of the organizations top prospects -- began the season in the minors but is expected to round out the rotation next week, so Hatch is likely operating as a spot starter.