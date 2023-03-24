Hatch struck out one in a perfect sixth inning during Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Twins.

The fact that the right-hander was being used for a short relief outing this late in camp could be a sign the Blue Jays plan to transition him to the bullpen on a full-time basis this season rather than stretching him back out to start at Triple-A Buffalo. Hatch's 9.35 ERA and 2.08 WHIP through 8.2 innings this spring are ugly but they come with an 11:2 K:BB, and he could be an option later this season when the big-league 'pen needs reinforcements.