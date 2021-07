Hatch won't start as scheduled Tuesday versus the Red Sox since the game was postponed due to inclement weather.

Hatch was promoted Monday and slated to make his season debut Tuesday versus Boston, but he'll lose out on that chance due to the postponement. Robbie Ray will remain on schedule to start Wednesday, per Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun, so Hatch may not make his first start of 2021 in the near future since Alex Manoah (back) is expected to miss only one turn through the rotation.