Pannone gave up four runs on four hits and one walk over six innings during Saturday's loss to the Orioles. He struck out nine and did not factor in the decision.

Pannone looked stellar outside of the fifth inning, but a three-run homer and a solo shot during the frame were enough to taint the outing. The 25-year-old has a 5.98 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 56:24 K:BB through 55.2 innings and lines up to face the Yankees on Thursday.