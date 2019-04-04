Blue Jays' Thomas Pannone: Candidate to start Saturday
Pannone is a candidate to start Saturday against the Indians, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.
With Sean Reid-Foley heading to the minors, Pannone appears to be the most likely candidate to take his place in the rotation. The 24-year-old Pannone relieved Reid-Foley in Monday's loss to the Orioles, throwing four scoreless innings, allowing just one hit and one walk while striking out five.
