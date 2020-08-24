The Blue Jays designated Pannone for assignment Monday.
His removal from the 40-man roster clears a spot for reliever Travis Bergen, who will replace injured starter Trent Thornton (elbow) on the 28-man active roster. Pannone was invited to the Blue Jays' summer camp, but the 26-year-old wasn't able to secure a spot on the Opening Day roster coming off a season in which he posted a 6.16 ERA over 73 innings.
