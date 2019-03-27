Blue Jays' Thomas Pannone: Earns relief job
The Blue Jays informed Pannone on Tuesday that he would be included on the team's Opening Day roster, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Trent Thornton ultimately emerged from spring training as the victor in the battle for the final rotation spot, but the Blue Jays will still have room in the bullpen for Pannone and Sam Gaviglio, who had been Thornton's top challengers. Expect both pitchers to see most of their usage in lower-leverage, long-relief situations, though Pannone's left-handedness could make him an occasional matchups play, too.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Thomas Pannone: Serves up three homers•
-
Blue Jays' Thomas Pannone: Roughed up by Rays in no-decision•
-
Blue Jays' Thomas Pannone: Wins with third straight quality start•
-
Blue Jays' Thomas Pannone: Surrenders two in win vs. Yankees•
-
Blue Jays' Thomas Pannone: Picks up quality start Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Thomas Pannone: Gets start Sunday vs. Indians•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Tatis Mania; most added
Heading into Western Hemisphere opening day on Thursday, we discuss Fernando Tatis Jr., most...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, 2019 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
The 18 biggest winners this spring
Tried to tune out spring training? Well, you may have missed some noteworthy developments....
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 1
A shorter Week 1 allows for no two-start pitchers, so here's a look at the best one-start options...
-
March Surprise: Tatis joining Padres
The Padres continued their aggressive offseason, with top prospect Fernando Tatis reportedly...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, sims, picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...