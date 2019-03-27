The Blue Jays informed Pannone on Tuesday that he would be included on the team's Opening Day roster, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Trent Thornton ultimately emerged from spring training as the victor in the battle for the final rotation spot, but the Blue Jays will still have room in the bullpen for Pannone and Sam Gaviglio, who had been Thornton's top challengers. Expect both pitchers to see most of their usage in lower-leverage, long-relief situations, though Pannone's left-handedness could make him an occasional matchups play, too.