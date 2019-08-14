Blue Jays' Thomas Pannone: Earns third win
Pannone (3-5) allowed two hits and two walks while striking out three across four scoreless innings to earn the win Tuesday against the Rangers.
Pannone followed Wilmer Font into the game in the third inning and effectively protected a 1-0 lead for the bulk of his effort. Highlighted by six groundball outs, Pannone allowed two or fewer earned runs for just the second time in his last six appearances. For the season, he now has a 6.39 ERA and 1.39 WHIP with 60 strikeouts across 62 innings.
