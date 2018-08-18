Blue Jays' Thomas Pannone: Expected to start Wednesday
Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said Saturday that Pannone will likely receive the start Wednesday against the Orioles, Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com reports.
Pannone is expected to take the place of Marcus Stroman -- who is dealing with a blister on his pitching hand -- in the rotation temporarily, but there's a good chance it's just a spot start for him. The southpaw hasn't been particularly impressive during his six starts in Triple-A, with the long ball being his biggest issue, but he owns a reasonable 3.62 xFIP over 36.2 frames with Triple-A Buffalo.
