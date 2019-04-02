Pannone tossed four scoreless innings of relief in Monday's loss to the Orioles, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out five.

Taking over for a struggling Sean Reid-Foley in the third inning, Pannone gave the Jays a chance to mount a comeback with his impressive outing, although the rally eventually fell short. The 24-year-old southpaw threw 69 pitches (45 strikes), and if the club decides Reid-Foley needs to head back to Triple-A Buffalo for more seasoning, Pannone could get a look in the fifth starter role for a turn or two.