Blue Jays' Thomas Pannone: Fantastic effort in loss to O's
Pannone tossed four scoreless innings of relief in Monday's loss to the Orioles, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out five.
Taking over for a struggling Sean Reid-Foley in the third inning, Pannone gave the Jays a chance to mount a comeback with his impressive outing, although the rally eventually fell short. The 24-year-old southpaw threw 69 pitches (45 strikes), and if the club decides Reid-Foley needs to head back to Triple-A Buffalo for more seasoning, Pannone could get a look in the fifth starter role for a turn or two.
