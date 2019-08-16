Pannone will work as the primary pitcher Sunday versus the Mariners, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Pannone worked behind an opener Tuesday and had one of his better outings of the season with four shutout innings, so he'll once again follow right-hander Wilmer Font. Pannone has struggled in 2019 with a 6.39 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 60:26 K:BB through 62 innings.

More News
Our Latest Stories