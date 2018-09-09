Blue Jays' Thomas Pannone: Gets start Sunday vs. Indians
Pannone will start Sunday's game against the Indians.
After making his last two appearances out of the bullpen, Pannone will rejoin Toronto's six-man rotation after Marcus Stroman (finger) unavailable and at risk of missing the rest of the season. Pannone dazzled in his first big-league start Aug. 22 against the Orioles with seven scoreless frames of one-hit ball, but he was hit hard by the same Baltimore squad in his subsequent outing, yielding seven runs on nine hits and a walk over 3.1 innings. He thus makes for a rather untrustworthy fantasy option as he takes on a Cleveland offense that ranks sixth in the majors with a 104 wRC+ this season.
