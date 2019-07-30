Pannone gave up three runs on five hits and one walk while striking out four through six innings in a no-decision against the Royals on Monday.

Pannone allowed one run through five innings before giving up two runs in his final frame. The quality start was his first of year. The 25-year-old has a 6.16 ERA in 26 appearances this season. Pannone will make his next start Saturday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.