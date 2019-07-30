Blue Jays' Thomas Pannone: Gives up three runs
Pannone gave up three runs on five hits and one walk while striking out four through six innings in a no-decision against the Royals on Monday.
Pannone allowed one run through five innings before giving up two runs in his final frame. The quality start was his first of year. The 25-year-old has a 6.16 ERA in 26 appearances this season. Pannone will make his next start Saturday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Thomas Pannone: Officially promoted•
-
Blue Jays' Thomas Pannone: Slated to start Monday•
-
Blue Jays' Thomas Pannone: Sent to Triple-A•
-
Blue Jays' Thomas Pannone: Takes loss Thursday•
-
Blue Jays' Thomas Pannone: Will get start Thursday•
-
Blue Jays' Thomas Pannone: Likely starting Thursday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Smith, Calhoun get their shot
Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette is only one of the intriguing options who might be on your...
-
Gauging Bichette's, Stroman's value
The busy Blue Jays are moving a top trade asset and promoting their top prospect. Scott White...
-
Week 19 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The upcoming trade deadline makes for a chaotic Week 19, and the crop of sleeper hitters is...
-
Week 19 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Hot-hand pitchers like Reynaldo Lopez and Brad Keller are in line for two starts at the right...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Acuna Jr. up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 19 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start