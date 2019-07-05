Blue Jays' Thomas Pannone: Goes 4.1 innings as primary pitcher
Pannone tossed 4.1 innings and gave up four runs on four hits and one walk while striking out four batters against the Red Sox on Thursday. He did not factor into the decision.
Pannone was called up from Triple-A Buffalo earlier in the day and tasked with following opener Derek Law against Boston. He came on with two outs in the first inning and retired 13 of the first 14 batters he faced, staking Toronto to a 6-1 lead through five. Things quickly unraveled for him in the sixth inning, however, when he walked leadoff hitter Mookie Betts and then allowed three consecutive singles to plate two runs. Boston went on to score four more times in the inning after Tim Mayza came on in relief, with two of those runs charged to Pannone. The 25-year-old now holds a 6.18 ERA and 1.50 WHIP in 39.1 innings this season and is unlikely to stick in the rotation with the imminent return of Marcus Stroman (pectoral).
