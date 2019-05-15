Pannone was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo on Wednesday.

The southpaw will head down to make room for Edwin Jackson on the Jays' roster. Pannone has a 6.85 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 24:10 K:BB through 22.1 innings in the majors this year, and will likely be a frequent flyer on the Toronto-Buffalo shuttle over the summer.

