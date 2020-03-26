Play

Pannone was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo on Thursday, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Pannone is on track to begin the 2020 season in the minors as he continues to work on his transition to relief. Across 48.1 innings as a reliever with the big club in 2019, Pannone notched a 3.54 ERA while limiting opposing hitters to a .225/.320/.382 triple-slash.

