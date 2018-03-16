Pannone was suspended for 80 games after testing positive for Dehydrochlormethyltestosterone, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The suspension will begin at the start of the 2018 regular season. This puts the southpaw on track to return at the end of June. Pannone had a stellar season at the Double-A level last season, repping a 2.92 ERA and an 8.5 K/9 in 20 starts at the level. He will likely join Triple-A Buffalo's rotation once he's reinstated.