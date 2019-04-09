Blue Jays' Thomas Pannone: Likely headed to bullpen
Pannone is expected to return to the Toronto bullpen after manager Charlie Montoyo said Clay Buchholz (elbow) would be activated from 10-day injured list ahead of a scheduled start Saturday in Tampa Bay, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Pannone entered the rotation last week as a replacement for No. 5 starter Sean Reid-Foley, who was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo. The 24-year-old lefty didn't make a positive impression in his first start of 2019, striking out six but giving up four runs on five hits and two walks over just 2.2 innings in a matchup with a weak Indians lineup. Pannone will likely be ticketed for a long-relief role upon returning to the bullpen.
