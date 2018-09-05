Pannone will likely take the mound Sunday versus Cleveland, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Manager John Gibbons said that Pannone is expected to rejoin the Blue Jays' rotation as the team returns to a six-man staff following the re-aggravation of Marcus Stroman's blister issue, which could wind up sidelining him for the remainder of the 2018 season. His absence will benefit Pannone, who has made two starts in August against the Orioles with two very different outcomes. After allowing just one hit across seven innings in his first major-league start, he followed that up by failing to get out of the fourth inning during his second contest, allowing seven earned runs on nine hits without recording a strikeout. Expect Gibbons to confirm Pannone's placement in the rotation later on this week.