Blue Jays' Thomas Pannone: Likely starting Sunday's game
Pannone will likely take the mound Sunday versus Cleveland, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Manager John Gibbons said that Pannone is expected to rejoin the Blue Jays' rotation as the team returns to a six-man staff following the re-aggravation of Marcus Stroman's blister issue, which could wind up sidelining him for the remainder of the 2018 season. His absence will benefit Pannone, who has made two starts in August against the Orioles with two very different outcomes. After allowing just one hit across seven innings in his first major-league start, he followed that up by failing to get out of the fourth inning during his second contest, allowing seven earned runs on nine hits without recording a strikeout. Expect Gibbons to confirm Pannone's placement in the rotation later on this week.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Thomas Pannone: Roughed up in second outing•
-
Blue Jays' Thomas Pannone: Spotless in first career start•
-
Blue Jays' Thomas Pannone: Recalled, will start Wednesday•
-
Blue Jays' Thomas Pannone: Expected to start Wednesday•
-
Blue Jays' Thomas Pannone: Optioned to minors•
-
Blue Jays' Thomas Pannone: Recalled from Buffalo•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Help from Mejia, Robles?
A couple of high-profile call-ups have Fantasy owners seeking answers, but Scott White says...
-
Waivers: Roster expansion reveals stars
The season might be winding down, but with rosters expanding, there's plenty of new faces for...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
A holiday on Monday means a busy week of baseball action, but September call-ups limit the...
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...
-
Minor League Barometer: Trending?
Who is about to be promoted to the bigs for September? Here are some of the most prominent...