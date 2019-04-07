Blue Jays' Thomas Pannone: Loses to Indians
Pannone (0-2) allowed four runs on five hits while striking out six and walking two across just 2.2 innings during a loss to the Indians on Saturday.
While Pannone did induce eight swinging strikes against 15 batters, the Indians also hit him hard. It didn't help Pannone also walked a batter with the bases loaded. He does have 11 strikeouts in 7.2 innings to begin the season, but Pannone is off to a rough start overall with an 0-2 record, 5.87 ERA and 1.57 WHIP through two outings. His next start should come against the Rays next week.
