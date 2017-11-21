Blue Jays' Thomas Pannone: Moved to 40-man roster

Pannone was added to Toronto's 40-man roster Monday and is protected from the Rule 5 draft.

After being acquired from the Indians at the latter end of July, Pannone started six games at Double-A New Hampshire. In that time he threw for a 3.63 ERA and 1.13 WHIP. After the season ended, the Blue Jays announced that Pannone would likely open the 2018 campaign at Triple-A Buffalo, so it doesn't come as a surprise that he'll be protected from the Rule 5 draft.