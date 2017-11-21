Blue Jays' Thomas Pannone: Moved to 40-man roster
Pannone was added to Toronto's 40-man roster Monday and is protected from the Rule 5 draft.
After being acquired from the Indians at the latter end of July, Pannone started six games at Double-A New Hampshire. In that time he threw for a 3.63 ERA and 1.13 WHIP. After the season ended, the Blue Jays announced that Pannone would likely open the 2018 campaign at Triple-A Buffalo, so it doesn't come as a surprise that he'll be protected from the Rule 5 draft.
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 starting pitcher
Innings eaters are a dying breed, which makes the true ace more valuable than ever in Fantasy...
-
What will Otani mean for Fantasy?
Shohei Otani is expected to sign with a major-league club this offseason, but whether he'll...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 outfield
Aaron Judge is a player whose weaknesses are as well-documented as his strengths. So where...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 shortstop
Shortstop isn't the wasteland it used to be, and the top tier seems to grow every year. But...
-
2018 third base rankings
Josh Donaldson's strong finish wasn't enough to keep him in the first-round discussion, but...
-
2018 second base rankings
Second base is as deep as any infield position these days, but it's lacking in true standouts....