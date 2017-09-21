Blue Jays' Thomas Pannone: Moving closer to MLB debut
Pannone has advanced to the point where he's expected to begin 2018 at Triple-A, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Pannone was great in the lower levels of the Indians' minor-league system before being traded to Toronto on July 31. Upon joining his new team at Double-A New Hampshire, the left-hander posted a respectable 3.63 ERA and 1.13 WHIP with over six starts. For the 2017 MiLB season overall, Pannone managed a 2.36 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and a 9.3 K/9. With Toronto needing to retool its MLB rotation, the 23-year-old could certainly become an option to debut next year.
