Blue Jays' Thomas Pannone: Officially promoted
Pannone was recalled from Triple-A Durham and will start Monday's game against the Royals.
As expected, Pannone will join the major-league team and take the mound for Monday's series opener. He'll aim for a better result this time around, as he surrendered four runs over 4.1 innings during his last big-league outing July 18 against Boston.
