Pannone was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo on Thursday.

The Blue Jays will wait until Friday to announce a corresponding roster move. Pannone flopped in a start last week, giving up seven runs in just 2.1 innings in Texas, and the Blue Jays seemingly are optimistic Clayton Richard (knee) will be ready the next time they need a fifth starter. The club has yet to say whether Pannone will start or pitch in relief during his time with Buffalo.

More News
Our Latest Stories