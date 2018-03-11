The Blue Jays optioned Pannone to Triple-A Buffalo on Sunday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The Blue Jays protected Pannone from the Rule 5 draft this winter by adding him to the 40-man roster, but that shouldn't be taken as an indication that his big-league debut is imminent. After shining with Double-A New Hampshire upon coming over trade with Cleveland last July, Pannone is expected to spend much of the 2018 campaign in the Buffalo rotation.