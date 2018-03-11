Blue Jays' Thomas Pannone: Optioned to Triple-A
The Blue Jays optioned Pannone to Triple-A Buffalo on Sunday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
The Blue Jays protected Pannone from the Rule 5 draft this winter by adding him to the 40-man roster, but that shouldn't be taken as an indication that his big-league debut is imminent. After shining with Double-A New Hampshire upon coming over trade with Cleveland last July, Pannone is expected to spend much of the 2018 campaign in the Buffalo rotation.
-
Top fantasy baseball breakouts: Go Gio
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Sleepers 2.0: Updated upside
Since first publishing his sleepers in January, Scott White has uncovered some new players...
-
Breakouts 2.0: New value version
Upside is the name of the game, and these players are dripping with it. Our Scott White adds...
-
Busts 2.0: Let's get real
You want to know which players our Scott White is avoiding? You'll find them here, including...
-
Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need in one place to dominate the competition in your Fantasy baseball...
-
AL-Only Rotisserie mock draft
Heath Cummings talks about going reliever-heavy in league-specific Rotisserie leagues.