Pannone was outrighted to the Blue Jays' alternate training site Friday, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports.
Pannone was designated for assignment earlier in the week and was not claimed on waivers. As a result, he will remain in the Blue Jays' organization and continue staying in shape at the alternate site.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Thomas Pannone: Cast off 40-man roster•
-
Blue Jays' Thomas Pannone: Nabs spot in roster pool•
-
Blue Jays' Thomas Pannone: Headed to Triple-A•
-
Blue Jays' Thomas Pannone: Will work out of bullpen•
-
Blue Jays' Thomas Pannone: Yields three runs in first inning•
-
Blue Jays' Thomas Pannone: Slated to start Tuesday•