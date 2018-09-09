Pannone earned his second win of the season with a quality start against Cleveland.

Pannone went surprisingly deep into this contest facing a season-high 26 batters with a 65 percent strike rate. This was his first start since August 28th, but was needed while Marcus Stroman continues to struggle with his blister. He scattered four hits, three walks, and two runs over 6.1 innings. His next time out will be in New York next weekend should he remain in the rotation.