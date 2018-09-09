Blue Jays' Thomas Pannone: Picks up quality start Sunday
Pannone earned his second win of the season with a quality start against Cleveland, scattering four hits, three walks and two runs over 6.1 innings.
Pannone went surprisingly deep into this contest, facing a season-high 26 batters with a 65 percent strike rate. This was his first start since Aug. 28, but he was needed while Marcus Stroman continues to struggle with his blister. Pannone's next time out will be in New York next weekend should he remain in the rotation.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Thomas Pannone: Gets start Sunday vs. Indians•
-
Blue Jays' Thomas Pannone: Likely starting Sunday's game•
-
Blue Jays' Thomas Pannone: Roughed up in second outing•
-
Blue Jays' Thomas Pannone: Spotless in first career start•
-
Blue Jays' Thomas Pannone: Recalled, will start Wednesday•
-
Blue Jays' Thomas Pannone: Expected to start Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 25
So who can you actually trust to make two starts in Week 25 (Sept. 10-16)? Scott White says...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
A matchups oddity for the Reds has our Scott White weighing his options. He looks at 10 hitters...
-
30 bold predictions for 2019
What becomes of Miguel Andujar when the Yankees sign Manny Machado? How early should you expect...
-
Waiver Wire: Mejia a must-add?
Homering twice in your first start goes a long way toward earning playing time, especially...
-
So is Ohtani's 2019 value shot?
So it looks like Shohei Ohtani will have Tommy John surgery ... when he's good and ready, anyway....
-
Waivers: Help from Mejia, Robles?
A couple of high-profile call-ups have Fantasy owners seeking answers, but Scott White says...