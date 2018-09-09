Pannone earned his second win of the season with a quality start against Cleveland, scattering four hits, three walks and two runs over 6.1 innings.

Pannone went surprisingly deep into this contest, facing a season-high 26 batters with a 65 percent strike rate. This was his first start since Aug. 28, but he was needed while Marcus Stroman continues to struggle with his blister. Pannone's next time out will be in New York next weekend should he remain in the rotation.