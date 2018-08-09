Pannone was called up from Triple-A Buffalo on Thursday, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Pannone has started six games with Buffalo this season, logging a 4.91 ERA and 1.28 WHIP with 40 strikeouts across 36.2 innings. He's only pitched in nine total games in 2018 due to an 80-game suspension that he was dealt in mid-March after testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug. Pannone has the ability to slot into Toronto's rotation, especially considering he took Mike Hauschild's spot on the active roster, though it remains to be seen how manager John Gibbons will utilize the 24-year-old.

