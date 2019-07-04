Blue Jays' Thomas Pannone: Recalled, starting Thursday
Pannone has been recalled from Triple-A Buffalo and will start Thursday against the Red Sox, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Marcus Stroman (pectoral) has been pushed back, opening the door for Pannone to return for his fourth stint with the big-league team this season. Pannone has posted a 2.04 ERA and 25:5 K:BB in 17.2 innings with Buffalo, but he has struggled to a 5.91 ERA and 1.54 WHIP in 35 innings at the highest level in 2019 and has a 6.42 ERA in eight career MLB starts.
