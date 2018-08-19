The Blue Jays recalled Pannone from Triple-A Buffalo on Sunday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Pannone received his first callup to the big leagues just over a week ago, making three appearances out of the bullpen before returning to Triple-A four days ago. With Marcus Stroman (finger) landing on the 10-day disabled list Sunday, Pannone will return to the big club, this time in a starting role. He's scheduled to enter the rotation and make his first MLB start Wednesday against the Orioles, squaring off against David Hess. Pannone will be most at risk of losing his starting role once one of Stroman or Aaron Sanchez (finger) are cleared to rejoin the big club.

