Blue Jays' Thomas Pannone: Recalled, will start Wednesday
The Blue Jays recalled Pannone from Triple-A Buffalo on Sunday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Pannone received his first callup to the big leagues just over a week ago, making three appearances out of the bullpen before returning to Triple-A four days ago. With Marcus Stroman (finger) landing on the 10-day disabled list Sunday, Pannone will return to the big club, this time in a starting role. He's scheduled to enter the rotation and make his first MLB start Wednesday against the Orioles, squaring off against David Hess. Pannone will be most at risk of losing his starting role once one of Stroman or Aaron Sanchez (finger) are cleared to rejoin the big club.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Thomas Pannone: Expected to start Wednesday•
-
Blue Jays' Thomas Pannone: Optioned to minors•
-
Blue Jays' Thomas Pannone: Recalled from Buffalo•
-
Blue Jays' Thomas Pannone: Back from suspension•
-
Blue Jays' Thomas Pannone: Hit with 80-game suspension•
-
Blue Jays' Thomas Pannone: Optioned to Triple-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Twins have a number of emerging options poised to make an impact in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26),...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 22
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Stephen Strasburg is expected back from the DL in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26), adding to the pile...
-
Dynasty: Players gaining, losing value
Some big names have damaged their long-term outlook over the past couple months, but there...
-
Waivers: Trust Buchholz, Glover?
Are we seriously going to trust in Clay Buchholz? Are David Dahl and Koda Glover relevant again?...
-
Has Acuna surpassed Soto?
Ronald Acuna's recent power binge has helped him close the gap on NL Rookie of the Year front-runner...