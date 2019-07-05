Blue Jays' Thomas Pannone: Returns to minors
Pannone was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo on Friday, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.
Pannone was recalled to serve as the primary pitcher Thursday and allowed four runs on four hits over 4.1 innings. The 25-year-old has a 6.18 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 40:20 K:BB over 39.1 major-league innings this season.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Thomas Pannone: Goes 4.1 innings as primary pitcher•
-
Blue Jays' Thomas Pannone: Working as primary pitcher•
-
Blue Jays' Thomas Pannone: Recalled, starting Thursday•
-
Blue Jays' Thomas Pannone: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Blue Jays' Thomas Pannone: Recalled by Blue Jays•
-
Blue Jays' Thomas Pannone: Headed back to Buffalo•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 16 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Plate discipline standouts, breakouts
Ariel Cohen breaks down swing and contact rates on pitches inside and outside the zone to identify...
-
Waivers: Jansen remains scorching
Some of our preseason favorites are starting to turn things around, which makes them worth...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
Between promotions, injuries, risers and fallers, the prospect landscape has changed a bit...
-
Wednesday Waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings catches you up on Tuesday night's action and tells you who to consider addi...