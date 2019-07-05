Pannone was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo on Friday, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Pannone was recalled to serve as the primary pitcher Thursday and allowed four runs on four hits over 4.1 innings. The 25-year-old has a 6.18 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 40:20 K:BB over 39.1 major-league innings this season.

