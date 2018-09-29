Blue Jays' Thomas Pannone: Roughed up by Rays in no-decision
Pannone didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 7-6 win over the Rays, coughing up five runs on seven hits and three walks over 5.1 innings while striking out three.
The rookie was on the hook for his second loss since being summoned to the big leagues before a three-run rally in the seventh inning by the Jays turned the game around. Pannone will finish the regular season with a 4.19 ERA, 1,21 WHIP and 29:15 K:BB in 43 innings for Toronto, and he'll head into next spring firmly in the mix for a rotation spot.
