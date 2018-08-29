Pannone (1-1) took the loss against the Orioles on Tuesday, allowing seven runs and nine hits over 3.1 innings. He walked one and did not record a strikeout.

Pannone struggled from the first pitch in Baltmore, but it was Tim Beckham's three-run home run during the third inning that seemed to be the decisive early blow. It's quite the contrast to his first career start last week -- also against the Orioles -- in which the 24-year-old allowed one hit over seven scoreless innings. Pannone currently lines up to start Sunday against the Rays.