Pannone allowed six runs on six hits over 1.2 innings during Saturday's spring loss to the Yankees. He walked one and recorded three strikeouts.

Pannone had a rough outing Saturday as he gave up home runs to Aaron Judge, Gleyber Torres and Gio Urshella. The 24-year-old has given up 12 runs on 13 hits across 8.1 innings this spring.

