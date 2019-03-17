Blue Jays' Thomas Pannone: Serves up three homers
Pannone allowed six runs on six hits over 1.2 innings during Saturday's spring loss to the Yankees. He walked one and recorded three strikeouts.
Pannone had a rough outing Saturday as he gave up home runs to Aaron Judge, Gleyber Torres and Gio Urshella. The 24-year-old has given up 12 runs on 13 hits across 8.1 innings this spring.
