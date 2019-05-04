Blue Jays' Thomas Pannone: Set to start Saturday
Pannone will start Saturday against the Rangers.
The Blue Jays have been able to operate with four starters since Matt Shoemaker (knee) suffered a season-ending injury thanks to a few off days, but the team finally needs a fifth starter Saturday. As such, Pannone will join the rotation for a spot start. Seeing as Toronto doesn't need a fifth starter again for a couple of weeks after Saturday, Pannone will likely return to the bullpen following his start. The 25-year-old has started one game for the Blue Jays this season, allowing four runs on five hits and two walks while striking out six across 2.2 innings.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Thomas Pannone: Likely headed to bullpen•
-
Blue Jays' Thomas Pannone: Loses to Indians•
-
Blue Jays' Thomas Pannone: Set to start Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Thomas Pannone: Candidate to start Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Thomas Pannone: Fantastic effort in loss to O's•
-
Blue Jays' Thomas Pannone: Earns relief job•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 7
It's not the best week for sleeper hitters, according to Scott White, but here are 10 players...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
There's a crowded list of two-start options in what figures to be a busy Week 7. Scott White...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 7 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
FBT Podcast: Fantasy Jeopardy, Week 7
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down buy-low opportunities, Thursday's highlights,...
-
Roto trade values, updated rankings
What would be a fair offer for Cody Bellinger right about now? Scott White assigns a trade...
-
Five SP who can survive HR binge
The pitching environment these days is tough to navigate, with the ball flying out of the park...