Pannone will start Saturday against the Rangers.

The Blue Jays have been able to operate with four starters since Matt Shoemaker (knee) suffered a season-ending injury thanks to a few off days, but the team finally needs a fifth starter Saturday. As such, Pannone will join the rotation for a spot start. Seeing as Toronto doesn't need a fifth starter again for a couple of weeks after Saturday, Pannone will likely return to the bullpen following his start. The 25-year-old has started one game for the Blue Jays this season, allowing four runs on five hits and two walks while striking out six across 2.2 innings.

