Blue Jays' Thomas Pannone: Set to start Saturday
Pannone is scheduled to start Saturday against the Indians, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.
Assuming Friday's game doesn't get postponed, Pannone will enter the rotation in place of Sean Reid-Foley, who was optioned to the minors after struggling in his first start. The 24-year-old impressed in a long-relief appearance earlier in the week, fanning five in four scoreless innings against the Orioles.
