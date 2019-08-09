Blue Jays' Thomas Pannone: Shelled in loss
Pannone (2-5) took the loss against the Yankees on Thursday, giving up seven earned runs on six hits over 2.1 innings, striking out one and walking none as the Blue Jays fell 12-6.
Pannone continues to struggle, as this was the fourth time in six starts this season that he's given up at least four earned runs. This outing was especially rough, as he yielded two long balls to Gio Urshela and wound up getting tagged for seven earned before he was chased from the contest after just 2.1 innings and 55 pitches. He now carries a bloated 6.83 ERA and a 1.41 WHIP through 58 innings.
