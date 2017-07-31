Pannone was traded to the Blue Jays with shortstop Samad Taylor in exchange for reliever Joe Smith on Monday, Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com reports.
Pannone, a 23-year-old starting pitcher, has been outstanding in the lower levels of the Indians' minor-league system this season. Most recently, he posted a 2.62 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 82.1 innings for Double-A Akron this season. He's not considered a top prospect given his advanced age relative to his competition, although he could emerge in a year or two if he finds success in the upper-levels of the minors.
