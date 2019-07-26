Blue Jays' Thomas Pannone: Slated to start Monday
Pannone will be recalled from Triple-A Buffalo to start Monday against the Royals, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.
Pannone has made 25 appearances (three starts) for the Blue Jays this season, compiling a 6.39 ERA, 1.51 WHIP and 43:22 K:BB in 43.2 innings. With Toronto shopping Marcus Stroman, it's possible Pannone could stick in the rotation beyond Monday's spot start if he holds his own.
