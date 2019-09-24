Blue Jays' Thomas Pannone: Slated to start Tuesday
Pannone is scheduled to start Tuesday against the Orioles, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Pannone is starting in place of Anthony Kay, who was scratched with side soreness. The lefty hasn't gone more than 1.2 innings in any of his five appearances this month, so he'll likely pitch one or two innings before exiting.
