Blue Jays' Thomas Pannone: Spotless in first career start
Pannone (1-0) got a well-deserved win Wednesday against the Orioles in his first career start. He threw seven scoreless innings, striking out three and allowing just one hit and two walks.
No Oriole even reached third base until a Teoscar Hernandez error allowed Trey Mancini to get there with no outs in the seventh inning, but even then Pannone escaped the jam with a pair of groundouts and a popout. The strong showing could be enough to keep Pannone in the rotation, but Aaron Sanchez (finger) could return soon and cost him his place.
