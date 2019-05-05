Pannone (1-3) allowed seven runs on five hits and three walks while striking out one over 2.1 innings in a loss to the Rangers on Saturday.

The lefty gave up a homer to Nomar Mazara in the first inning and then walked the bases loaded in the second, with all three runners coming around to score on an Isiah Kiner-Falefa triple. Pannone threw 58 pitches (33 strikes) before getting the hook. This was a tough matchup in Texas, but it counts as a flop nonetheless, and it would not be surprising to see the Blue Jays turn elsewhere the next time they need a fifth starter.