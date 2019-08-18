Blue Jays' Thomas Pannone: Surrenders three as bulk reliever
Pannone gave up three runs on four hits and two walks while striking out two over 3.2 innings Sunday against the Mariners. He didn't factor into the decision.
Pannone entered the contest with a one-run deficit after Wilmer Font opened Sunday's clash, and after firing a scoreless third inning, he went on to allow four runs in the fourth on a pair of homers. The 25-year-old southpaw sits with an unimpressive 6.44 ERA and 1.40 WHIP with a 62:28 K:BB over 65.2 innings this season for Toronto.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Thomas Pannone: Following opener Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Thomas Pannone: Earns third win•
-
Blue Jays' Thomas Pannone: Working as bulk reliever•
-
Blue Jays' Thomas Pannone: Shelled in loss•
-
Blue Jays' Thomas Pannone: Allows four runs in six frames•
-
Blue Jays' Thomas Pannone: Gives up three runs•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....
-
Week 22 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Scott White tiers the two-start pitchers for Week 22 — the good, the bad and the considerable...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, sims, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Stash Luzardo again?
Injuries have prevented the Athletics' ace of the future from becoming their ace of the present,...
-
Waivers: Do we dare add Ivan Nova?
Ivan Nova shut down the Astros on Tuesday to continue a dominant five-start stretch. Scott...
-
Do these 15 have an innings limit?
So who's getting shut down? Or who's at risk, anyway? Scott White looks at 15 cases that raise...