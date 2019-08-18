Pannone gave up three runs on four hits and two walks while striking out two over 3.2 innings Sunday against the Mariners. He didn't factor into the decision.

Pannone entered the contest with a one-run deficit after Wilmer Font opened Sunday's clash, and after firing a scoreless third inning, he went on to allow four runs in the fourth on a pair of homers. The 25-year-old southpaw sits with an unimpressive 6.44 ERA and 1.40 WHIP with a 62:28 K:BB over 65.2 innings this season for Toronto.