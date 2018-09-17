Pannone (3-1) allowed two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out six over seven innings Sunday against New York, picking up the win.

Pannone got off to a shaky start after giving up two runs in the first inning, but he managed to bounce back and finish his day with six straight scoreless frames. The 24-year-old has appeared in just 10 games this season for the Blue Jays (four starts) and owns a 3.77 ERA and 1.06 WHIP with 21 punchouts through 31 innings. His next start would be slated for Friday against Tampa Bay if he remains in the starting rotation.