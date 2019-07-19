Pannone (2-4) allowed four earned runs on five hits and two walks while striking out three across 4.1 innings to take the loss Thursday against the Red Sox.

Pannone worked through the first four innings without much issue, allowing only two hits and a walk. However, he quickly ran into trouble in the fifth frame, allowing three consecutive batters to reach base prior to surrendering a three-run homer to Rafael Devers. This was only Pannone's third start of the season in the major leagues, and with Ryan Borucki (elbow) set to return, he may not get another turn through the rotation.